Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 7.5 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $185.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.46. The company has a market capitalization of $169.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $155.46 and a 52-week high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

