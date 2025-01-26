The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Sold by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,333 shares during the quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Brink’s by 200.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 21.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $93.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $79.03 and a one year high of $115.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.74%.

In related news, EVP James K. Parks sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $386,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,550.53. The trade was a 26.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

