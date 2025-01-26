The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives $35.09 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.82.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays cut shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average of $26.72. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $33.44.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mosaic will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 44.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,218,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,189,000 after buying an additional 986,812 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Mosaic by 40.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,279,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,817,000 after purchasing an additional 947,500 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 32.1% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,751,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,687,000 after buying an additional 668,347 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,691,000 after buying an additional 435,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,939,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,717,000 after buying an additional 359,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

