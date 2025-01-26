The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,495 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 13,309.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,191,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $140,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,272 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 161.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,786,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $210,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,912 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 281.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,235,037 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $145,166,000 after buying an additional 911,351 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 564.0% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,064,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $128,568,000 after buying an additional 903,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in TJX Companies by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $850,428,000 after buying an additional 827,103 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.67.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $122.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

