The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Holdings Lessened by Applied Capital LLC FL

Applied Capital LLC FL trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Travelers Companies makes up 3.0% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 22,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.11.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV opened at $241.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.21 and a 1-year high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10,795,375 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 20.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total transaction of $990,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,301,683.20. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $1,145,639.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,302,736.96. The trade was a 21.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,670 shares of company stock worth $4,861,329. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

