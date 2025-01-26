THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also commented on THO. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Monday, September 30th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on THOR Industries from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

NYSE THO opened at $100.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.71. THOR Industries has a one year low of $88.37 and a one year high of $129.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Sylvest Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in THOR Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

