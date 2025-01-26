tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

tinyBuild, Inc. (LON:TBLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.53 ($0.08), with a volume of 717762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).
tinyBuild Trading Up 4.4 %
The stock has a market cap of £25.66 million, a PE ratio of -43.50 and a beta of -0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 1.19.
About tinyBuild
tinyBuild is headquartered in the USA with operations stretching across the Americas and Europe.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than tinyBuild
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Bloom Energy: Powering the Future With Decentralized Energy
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Dividend Powerhouses: Blue-Chip Stocks Built for the Long Haul
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Why Traders Are Buying the Dip on Johnson & Johnson Stock
Receive News & Ratings for tinyBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for tinyBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.