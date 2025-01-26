tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

tinyBuild, Inc. (LON:TBLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.53 ($0.08), with a volume of 717762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

tinyBuild Trading Up 4.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £25.66 million, a PE ratio of -43.50 and a beta of -0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 1.19.

About tinyBuild

Founded in 2013, tinyBuild (AIM: TBLD) is a global video games publisher and developer, with a catalogue of more than 70 premium titles across different genres. tinyBuild’s strategy is to focus on its own intellectual property (IP) to build multi-game and multimedia franchises, in partnership with developers.

tinyBuild is headquartered in the USA with operations stretching across the Americas and Europe.

