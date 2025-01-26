Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Shares Up 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.36 and last traded at $5.36. 900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

Topdanmark A/S Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.24.

Topdanmark A/S Company Profile

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, offers life and non-life insurance products and services in Denmark. The company operates through Private and SME segments. It offers illness and accident, health, workers' compensation, motor, fire and property, liability, tourist assistance, and other insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes to individual households, agricultural and SME businesses, and private customers under the Topdanmark brands.

