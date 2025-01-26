Toth Financial Advisory Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 108.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 18,599 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 88.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 284,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 133,429 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 60.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 95,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 11.9% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 68,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 428.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 103,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 84,100 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $19.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.39 and a beta of 1.51. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $21.11.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.34%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,714.29%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

