Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $799,000 Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,966,000 after purchasing an additional 233,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,883,000 after buying an additional 29,278 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 12.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,798,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,951,000 after buying an additional 304,088 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,694,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,792,000 after acquiring an additional 305,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,776,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,398,000 after acquiring an additional 146,319 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $275.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 19,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $585,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,630. This represents a 27.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $49,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,340.60. This represents a 2.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,646. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KTOS shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

