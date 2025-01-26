Toth Financial Advisory Corp Lowers Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 95.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in First Solar were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in First Solar in the third quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Solar by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,446 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 802.1% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,460 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 18,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 224.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Trading Down 3.4 %

First Solar stock opened at $168.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.06. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.88 and a 12 month high of $306.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $887.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FSLR. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of First Solar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $329.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on First Solar from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on First Solar from $311.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Solar

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.