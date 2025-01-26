Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 415 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 313.3% during the 4th quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $78.98 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $84.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.96 and a 200-day moving average of $48.89. The company has a market cap of $179.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 3,337,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $150,233,900.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,580,255.16. This represents a 34.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 562,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,077,819.76. This represents a 3.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,518,855 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682,423. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.61.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

