Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 30,762 Shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,762 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Amentum were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in Amentum during the third quarter worth about $236,306,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,999,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,022,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. bought a new stake in Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,608,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Amentum Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE AMTM opened at $21.60 on Friday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Amentum ( NYSE:AMTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. As a group, research analysts predict that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMTM. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Amentum in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

