Tran Capital Management L.P. Buys 9,580 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Tran Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $943,000. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 660,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,366,000 after purchasing an additional 38,984 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 167,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 15,089 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.30. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $26.96.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

