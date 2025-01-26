Tran Capital Management L.P. Has $58.90 Million Stake in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Tran Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,518 shares during the period. Talen Energy accounts for 6.7% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $58,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Talen Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Talen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Talen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Talen Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Talen Energy news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 4,893,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $999,988,155.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,475,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,188,115.45. The trade was a 43.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Talen Energy stock opened at $245.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Talen Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $64.51 and a 12-month high of $258.03.

TLN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Talen Energy from $242.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Talen Energy from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $219.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.10.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

