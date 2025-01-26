Tran Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 53,715 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Tran Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 53,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,677,000. Builders FirstSource makes up 0.9% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 340.7% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLDR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $211.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $166.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.11. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.75 and a 12 month high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.02). Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In related news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total transaction of $1,784,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,902,338.03. This represents a 23.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

