Tran Capital Management L.P. Sells 10,761 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Tran Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,761 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises about 2.8% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $24,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Running Oak Capital LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 60,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IQVIA from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.71.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $204.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.06. The stock has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.48. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.62 and a 12 month high of $261.73.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

