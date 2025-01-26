TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TACT opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $44.34 million, a PE ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 1.73. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 424,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 155,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 8.6% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 66.8% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 36,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 14,599 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.