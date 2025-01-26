TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
TransAct Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TACT opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $44.34 million, a PE ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 1.73. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $7.90.
TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TransAct Technologies Company Profile
TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TransAct Technologies
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Bloom Energy: Powering the Future With Decentralized Energy
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Dividend Powerhouses: Blue-Chip Stocks Built for the Long Haul
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Why Traders Are Buying the Dip on Johnson & Johnson Stock
Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.