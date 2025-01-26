Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CEO Sells $208,922.56 in Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) CEO Eric M. Dube sold 10,736 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $208,922.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,835,110.94. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Travere Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %
TVTX stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.70. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $21.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71.
Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 172.75% and a negative return on equity of 537.74%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on TVTX
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $343,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 54,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 28,480 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $625,000.
About Travere Therapeutics
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Travere Therapeutics
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Bloom Energy: Powering the Future With Decentralized Energy
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Dividend Powerhouses: Blue-Chip Stocks Built for the Long Haul
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Why Traders Are Buying the Dip on Johnson & Johnson Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.