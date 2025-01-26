Tributary Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Equitable by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 298.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQH shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Equitable from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

Equitable Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $53.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.61.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Equitable had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 76.47%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $79,356.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,162.36. This represents a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $1,146,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,629 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,273.36. This represents a 15.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,698 shares of company stock worth $7,904,806. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

