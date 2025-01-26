Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $412,000 Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in First American Financial by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial stock opened at $61.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.34. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $70.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.46 and a beta of 1.33.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. First American Financial had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 242.70%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FAF. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of First American Financial from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

