Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $506,000 Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTZ. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in MasTec by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in MasTec by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MTZ opened at $159.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.97 and a twelve month high of $166.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.41 and a beta of 1.74.
Several research firms have weighed in on MTZ. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $129.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.21.
MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.
