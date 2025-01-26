Tributary Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $6,558,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 391,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,936,000 after acquiring an additional 71,406 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $497,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $218.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.62. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $248.15. The stock has a market cap of $253.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total value of $24,673,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,441,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,262,057.20. This represents a 7.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nestor Cano sold 11,100 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.75, for a total value of $2,561,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,300. This trade represents a 71.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,200 shares of company stock valued at $32,736,303 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

