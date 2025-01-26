Tributary Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,588,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,844,000 after acquiring an additional 257,022 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,955,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Lantheus during the third quarter valued at $23,001,000. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 722,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,266,000 after purchasing an additional 125,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Lantheus news, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $94,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,695.32. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LNTH opened at $97.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.46. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $126.89.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNTH. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.86.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

