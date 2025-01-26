Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Trupanion by 55,963.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,172,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,202 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the second quarter valued at $4,739,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 259.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 47,262 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $595,000.

In other Trupanion news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 9,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $523,740.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 11,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $631,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,834. This trade represents a 19.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,082. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $48.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -152.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.10. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $57.90.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRUP shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Trupanion from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trupanion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

