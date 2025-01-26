TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI) & ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) Financial Contrast

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ATIF and TSS”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF $620,000.00 12.30 -$3.19 million ($0.30) -2.13 TSS $54.40 million 7.26 $70,000.00 $0.18 91.89

TSS has higher revenue and earnings than ATIF. ATIF is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TSS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Get ATIF alerts:

Profitability

This table compares ATIF and TSS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF -515.00% -203.34% -107.51% TSS 3.59% 87.89% 11.84%

Risk & Volatility

Summary

ATIF has a beta of -0.42, meaning that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSS has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

TSS beats ATIF on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATIF

(Get Free Report)

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a business consulting company in Hong Kong, the United States, and Mexico. It offers financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily focuses on helping clients going public on the national stock exchanges and OTC markets in the United States. Its consulting services primarily include due diligence review, market research and feasibility study, business plan drafting, accounting record review, and business analysis and recommendations; reorganization, pre-listing education and tutoring, talent search, legal and audit firm recommendation and coordination, VIE contracts and other public-listing related documents review, merger and acquisition planning, investor referral and pre-listing equity financing source identification and recommendations, and independent directors and audit committee candidate's recommendation. The company also offers shell company identification and recommendation for customers expecting to become publicly listed through reverse merger transaction; assistance in preparation of customers' public filings for IPO or reverse merger transactions; and assistance in answering comments and questions received from regulatory agencies. In addition, it operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media website focuses on distributing financial news and information. ATIF Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

About TSS

(Get Free Report)

TSS, Inc. offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments. TSS Inc., formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc., is based in Columbia, United States.

Receive News & Ratings for ATIF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATIF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.