Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,706 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 670.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,611,557 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753,637 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,070,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,768 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $163,468,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,370.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,215,053 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $134,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,382 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,286,812 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $998,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,273 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp lowered Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $68.59 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

