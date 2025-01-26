Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $68.96 and last traded at $69.07. Approximately 4,366,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 24,337,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on UBER. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.25. The stock has a market cap of $144.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 104.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 3,928.6% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.