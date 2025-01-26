UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Stock Price

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $162.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

NYSE BFAM opened at $115.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $94.83 and a 12-month high of $141.90.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total value of $573,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,230.47. The trade was a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

