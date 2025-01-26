Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Unilever in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.32. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.46 and a 52 week high of $65.87.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.