United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.76 and traded as high as $13.30. United Bancorp shares last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 2,220 shares traded.

United Bancorp Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $74.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 12.56%.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of United Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This is an increase from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. United Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 8.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 42,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of United Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC raised its stake in United Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 90,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

