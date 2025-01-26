United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
United-Guardian Stock Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ:UG opened at $10.66 on Thursday. United-Guardian has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $48.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter.
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.
