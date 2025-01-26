United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stake Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $18,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 77.7% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 16.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at $993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

URI opened at $790.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $771.48 and a 200-day moving average of $766.58. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.48 and a fifty-two week high of $896.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,702.56. The trade was a 30.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Baird R W raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.08.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

