Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.34 and last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 748253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.32%.

In other Utz Brands news, EVP Cary Devore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $519,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 451,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,813,346.44. The trade was a 6.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 2,815,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $48,678,335.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,576,497.02. This represents a 85.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter worth $80,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

