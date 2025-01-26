VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITM. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

ITM stock opened at $45.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.34.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.