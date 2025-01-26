VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) Trading 0.3% Higher – What’s Next?

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.28 and last traded at $21.25. 643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.19.

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.57.

About VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF

The VanEck Moody’s Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (MBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB-rated corporate bonds issued in the US domestic market. MBBB was launched on Dec 1, 2020 and is managed by VanEck.

