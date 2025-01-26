VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 81.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2,231.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $95.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

