Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 251.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 16,153 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $202.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.30 and a fifty-two week high of $205.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.83.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

