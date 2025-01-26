Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stablepoint Partners LLC

Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 661.8% during the third quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $202.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.51 and its 200-day moving average is $195.83. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $172.30 and a 12 month high of $205.20. The firm has a market cap of $87.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

