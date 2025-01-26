Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) is Affiance Financial LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 3.1% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $12,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 993.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $200.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.01. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $159.19 and a 52 week high of $207.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

