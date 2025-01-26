Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $11,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 379.6% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $124.43 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.53 and a fifty-two week high of $126.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.