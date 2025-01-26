Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 6.2% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $41,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 420.8% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA VUG opened at $424.02 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $317.59 and a fifty-two week high of $428.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $415.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.34. The firm has a market cap of $146.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
