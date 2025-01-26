Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Position Cut by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $280.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $221.94 and a 12 month high of $281.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.26.
About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
