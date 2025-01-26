Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Position Cut by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $280.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $221.94 and a 12 month high of $281.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.26.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.