Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by FIDELIS iM LLC

FIDELIS iM LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $277.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $273.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.26. The firm has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $228.17 and a 1-year high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

