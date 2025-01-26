Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) is Andina Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Andina Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,666 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Andina Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Andina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,206,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 275.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 11,467 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $106.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.30. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.90 and a fifty-two week high of $107.96. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1378 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

