Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18,466.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 359.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 820.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $48.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.77. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $49.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

