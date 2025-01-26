Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $559.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $443.75 and a 52-week high of $561.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $548.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $528.49.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

