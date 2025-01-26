Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Holdings Raised by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 11,797,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,195,000 after buying an additional 788,892 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,300,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,367,000 after acquiring an additional 544,169 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 53.2% during the third quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 2,030,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,088,000 after purchasing an additional 704,809 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,170,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,073,000 after purchasing an additional 45,805 shares during the period. Finally, Wind River Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wind River Trust Co now owns 746,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $121.90 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $102.83 and a 1 year high of $123.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.96 and its 200-day moving average is $117.85. The company has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.