Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on VERA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $821,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,034,117.48. The trade was a 16.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $720,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,318,490.59. This trade represents a 10.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,026,075. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERA. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,954,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,390,000 after acquiring an additional 158,451 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,231,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,571,000 after purchasing an additional 586,410 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 130.6% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,387,000 after purchasing an additional 569,590 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,415,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 65.2% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,371,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VERA opened at $33.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 13.76, a current ratio of 13.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average of $40.91. Vera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $51.61.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.21). On average, research analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

