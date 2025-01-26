VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,168 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 493,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after acquiring an additional 39,898 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,343,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average is $31.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush lowered VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

